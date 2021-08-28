DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,861 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of Activision Blizzard worth $117,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. 6,000,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

