DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261,775 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,001 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $115,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after buying an additional 92,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. 13,612,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176,863. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.