DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $113.03 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,223 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.25% of TE Connectivity worth $113,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.70. 730,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,658. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Truist raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

