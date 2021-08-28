DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $116.61 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,609 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,024 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of Autodesk worth $116,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.84.

Shares of ADSK traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.64. 1,840,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,884. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

