DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $124.45 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,844,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,667 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.26% of Johnson Controls International worth $124,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $75.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.