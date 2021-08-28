DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $131.46 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $131,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after buying an additional 92,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $632.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,281. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.85 and a 1-year high of $635.62. The company has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.87, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $575.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

