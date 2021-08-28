DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $133.46 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,406 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $133,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.34. 1,310,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,079. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $460.62. The firm has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.