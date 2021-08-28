DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $144.55 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,956,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $144,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after buying an additional 1,044,918 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after purchasing an additional 546,944 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,072,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,638,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $83.41. 5,965,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39. The company has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.