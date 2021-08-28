DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $145.42 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,271 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $145,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $265.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

