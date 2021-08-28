DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $282.01 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,295 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of salesforce.com worth $282,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,992,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,820. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.15. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

