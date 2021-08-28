DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,448 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.37% of Rockwell Automation worth $120,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 158.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,406,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.9% during the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.66. The company had a trading volume of 333,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,163. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $322.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.82. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

