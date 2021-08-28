DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,435,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 322,281 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Intel worth $250,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. 16,524,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,030,197. The company has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

