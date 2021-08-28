DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $207.09 Million Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,647,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,091,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.53% of Stellantis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,341,000. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of STLA traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,681. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.28, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.88. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

