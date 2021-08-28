DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 163,254 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,293,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,254 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of The Procter & Gamble worth $441,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,005,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.31. 4,741,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.59.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

