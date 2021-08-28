DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 333,425 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,314,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,425 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of Cisco Systems worth $386,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,795,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,271,477. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

