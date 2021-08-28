DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.20% of Northrop Grumman worth $117,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.84. The stock had a trading volume of 549,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

