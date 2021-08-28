DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,679 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of Snowflake worth $125,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 135.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

Snowflake stock traded down $7.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,587,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,409. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

