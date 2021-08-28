DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,948 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of ConocoPhillips worth $118,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after buying an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after buying an additional 3,120,766 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.74. 6,549,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,381,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

