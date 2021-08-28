DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 101,197 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101,197 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $151,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,718,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,413,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $433.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

