DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,315 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of CME Group worth $131,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

