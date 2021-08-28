DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 255,872 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255,872 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.22% of Eaton worth $127,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.39. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,319 shares of company stock worth $7,918,856 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

