DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 272,381 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 272,381 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Broadcom worth $220,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $10.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.70 and a 52 week high of $496.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $477.91. The company has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

