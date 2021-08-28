DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 30,568 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,568 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of Amgen worth $183,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,664 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.78. 2,660,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.01. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

