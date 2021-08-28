DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 31,014 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,014 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Accenture worth $188,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

ACN traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.66. 1,126,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

