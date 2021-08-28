DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 55,498 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,069,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,498 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of Philip Morris International worth $201,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,932. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

