DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,900 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of The Home Depot worth $219,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.38. 2,985,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

