DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,664,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 141,252 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of CVS Health worth $138,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $9,000,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,903,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.