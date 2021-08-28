DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.90 or 0.00398781 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.66 or 0.01021441 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

