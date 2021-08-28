Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 473,700 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the July 29th total of 926,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 526.3 days.

Deutsche Wohnen stock remained flat at $$61.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.31. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.29.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 184.68%. The firm had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DWHHF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

