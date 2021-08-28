Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 473,700 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the July 29th total of 926,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 526.3 days.
Deutsche Wohnen stock remained flat at $$61.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.31. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.29.
Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 184.68%. The firm had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.
