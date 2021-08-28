Dev Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $809,677.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.14 or 0.00010470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013301 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.36 or 0.00430875 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.