Devery (EVE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,870.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $268,363.88 and approximately $5,870.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Devery has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.58 or 0.00748701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00102588 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

EVE is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.