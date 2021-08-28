DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of DexCom worth $46,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $896,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,306 shares of company stock worth $29,720,831 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

DexCom stock opened at $520.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.90. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $528.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

