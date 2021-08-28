DFI.Money Price Reaches $4,334.58 on Exchanges (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $167.30 million and approximately $36.22 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for $4,334.58 or 0.08885523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

