Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

DLGNF traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.04. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $81.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $317.76 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

