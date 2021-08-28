DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Bought by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,032,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 1.44% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $29,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRH. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,924. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.93.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

