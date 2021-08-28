Digital Insurance Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $941,219.05 and $2.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

