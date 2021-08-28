Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Trading Down 17.2% This Week

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $2.85 million and $1.03 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.47 or 0.00708223 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

