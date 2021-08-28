DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 14% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $131.81 million and $999,703.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.78 or 0.00487597 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003341 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008260 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.62 or 0.01079910 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,679,768 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.