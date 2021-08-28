DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,929.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $8.69 million and $7,929.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.95 or 0.00626327 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000854 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 263.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,055,407,337 coins and its circulating supply is 5,914,365,894 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

