DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of DigitalOcean worth $55,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN opened at $59.99 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $63.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

In related news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $1,581,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,833 shares of company stock worth $14,080,438 over the last quarter.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.