Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $299.07

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 299.07 ($3.91) and traded as high as GBX 312.10 ($4.08). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 310.40 ($4.06), with a volume of 3,590,528 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 299.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39).

About Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

