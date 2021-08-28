Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth $108,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $87.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.18.

