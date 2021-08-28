disBalancer (DDOS) Hits One Day Volume of $1.13 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00136636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00150562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,515.03 or 0.99628406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.50 or 0.06687403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.57 or 0.00995100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,293,092 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars.

