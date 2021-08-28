DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the July 29th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 82.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 428,676 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 470,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

