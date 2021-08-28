Dock (DOCK) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Dock has a market capitalization of $68.89 million and approximately $13.46 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Dock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0998 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00188830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00013915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.75 or 0.00749786 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

