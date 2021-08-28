Doctors Coin Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001769 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $199.30 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055405 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

