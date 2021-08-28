DODO (DODO) Price Tops $1.94

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. DODO has a total market capitalization of $214.12 million and $81.00 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003948 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DODO has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00104858 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

