Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 109.3% in August

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the July 29th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dogness (International) stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05. Dogness has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the first quarter worth $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dogness (International) during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dogness (International) during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.