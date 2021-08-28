Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,919 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Dollar Tree worth $55,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 59.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 49.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

