Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 335,500 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the July 29th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.